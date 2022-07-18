Climate researchers fear three degrees of global warming Science News

Ahead of the meeting of the so-called Petersburg Climate Dialogue, researcher Mujib Latif sees bleak prospects for the development of global climate.

The goal of limiting global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial times is no longer achievable, said a meteorologist and climate researcher at Mediengruppe Bayern. Latif estimates: “With today’s greenhouse gas emissions, we will break that mark in just under ten years.” You probably won’t even get two degrees. “If you take what politics is currently doing around the world, we’re more on a three-degree path.”

“We are getting close to the point where you have to admit: time is up,” the researcher said. Three degrees of global warming would be a “disaster”. The climate researcher complains that there are always more important things than protecting the environment.

In Berlin on Monday, ministers and representatives from nearly 40 countries will discuss the path to take in the fight against climate change. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Social Democratic Party) and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will also speak at a meeting of the so-called Petersburg Climate Dialogue. Germany and Egypt are organizing the two-day meeting in Berlin, which also aims to set the course for the COP27 global climate conference in early November in the Egyptian port city of Sharm el-Sheikh.