science

Climate change: rich coral reefs better tolerate heat

May 3, 2022
Faye Stephens

Coral reefs are affected by extreme heat waves – albeit to different degrees: corals with heavy coral colonization are especially good at tolerating high temperatures. Researchers led by Gregory Asner of Arizona State University published this in the specialized journal “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences”.

