science

Climate change: Rain on top of Greenland is another warning sign

August 23, 2021
Faye Stephens

Even at the highest point of the Greenland ice sheet, it rained instead of snow for the first time since weather records began, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder (USA) last week. This is another warning sign that the melting of the Greenland ice sheet will reach a tipping point in the foreseeable future and thus may be irreversible.

READ  Astronomers see a hint of the gravitational-wave background of the universe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *