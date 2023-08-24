Climate change is causing wildfires in Canada

SWildfires have been raging in Canada since May, starting in the east of the country. Nearly 6,000 people have died in fires that have spread over millions of hectares. Tens of thousands had to be evacuated, and the air leading into New York was at times saturated with acrid gas, soot and toxic particles. Meanwhile, more than 350 million tonnes of carbon has actually gone up into the air in the form of carbon dioxide – more than double the previous record set in 2014 and more than Austria emitted in 17 years combined. The climate catastrophe monster seems to be feeding on itself, and it’s far from over.

Joachim Müller-Jung Editor at Feuleton in charge of “Nature and Science” department.

Nearly a thousand fires are still burning simultaneously across Canada every day, destroying buildings and evacuating thousands upon thousands of people every day. However, even before the end of this black Canadian summer, one thing is clear: there were many reasons for this horror, many human fire devils too, but above all there was one strong driver: fire acceleration and man-made climate change. A new study by the World Weather Attribution Initiative (WWA) has identified man-made global warming such as the country’s recent heat wave – and many other recent heat waves in other parts of the world – as a key factor behind the fire series. . More specifically, global climate change has doubled the likelihood of extreme conditions allowing wildfires like those in eastern Canada.





Vegetation, drought, unusual heat, wind – all this has changed as a result of climate change, and the risk of a series of fires has increased by a fifth in the entire period since May. July survey. In late July, a time of extreme “fire weather,” intensity increased by 50 percent compared to a hypothetical climate without anthropogenic warming. At that time, the odds of a monster fire being observed increased sevenfold.

These are all statistical estimates and results of climate modelling, which are worked out in an almost criminal way through attribution research – translated: attribution research – by adding observational data and historical records for the respective region and season. The A study by the International WWA Research Group Under the guidance of German climatologist Freddie Otto, dozens of classification studies conducted on heat waves alone are all freely accessible.

It was striking for scientists to see how clearly climate models underestimate the changes caused by climate change. Climate change is having a greater impact on the northern region than already feared based on climate calculations. The results of the study also include an outlook on the future, which is estimated using climate models. And, as expected, fire conditions are likely to get progressively worse in a warming world.