Climate change in everyday life – Heat wave in US and Canada ‘warning’

– Heat wave in the United States and Canada ‘warning’ According to climate researchers, a North American heat wave would have been next to impossible without climate change. Central Europe also has to adapt to temperature extremes of up to 50 degrees. Benjamin von Brackel

Computer models should provide clarity about the role of climate change in the heat wave: the mid-June wildfires in Montana, USA. Photo: Larry Mayer (The Billings Gazette via AP/Keystone)

While British Columbia firefighters are still trying to contain more than 100 wildfires, and police and disaster relief workers secure and survey the burning city of Lytton, scientists are trying to explain what just happened in the western United States and Canada. The heat wave broke the previous temperature record in Canada by five degrees Celsius. 49.6 degrees Celsius was measured in Lytton before the 250-spirited place caught fire.

Such an event would have been nearly impossible without climate change. More than two dozen scientists from the so-called Global Weather Attribution Initiative came to the conclusion. They collected weather data from hot days for a week and entered it into statistical models. Ago Maximum temperatures so far were outside the usual temperaturesHowever, the group found it difficult to assess the rarity of such a heat wave. The most realistic assumption is that it was the millennium event.