Climate change in Europe – Switzerland is ravaged by the first storm of the year today

It becomes inconvenient: storms cause Klaus and Lewis to blow hurricane-like winds at speeds of up to 100 km / h. It also gets cold and wet.

It’s getting windy: A woman fights with her parachute during a Sabine storm on February 10, 2020 in Bern. Photo: Anthony Annex (Keystone)

A storm depression called “Klaus” brought warm air to Switzerland on Thursday as gusts of southwesterly winds intensified. It reaches 19 degrees moderate. In the evening, a major cooling was announced.

Already in the morning there were wind peaks in the flatlands at more than 80 kilometers per hour, according to Meteonews.

“Sheet metal will fly away!” SRF Meteo wrote on Twitter. On the peaks, winds blew up to 140 km / h in hurricane force over Pilatus. 123 km / hr were measured on the Santis River, 105 km / h on the Molison and 103 km / h on the Titlis. It was measured up to 111 km / h in the Entlebuch and 90 to 95 km / h on the foothills of the Swiss Plateau.

With Westföhn, temperatures have risen to nearly 19 degrees. There were 18.8 scores in Giswil OW and 18.2 in Lucerne. It won’t be warm until the end of March, Meteocentrale said.

In inclement weather and changing westerly winds, it was only humid locally during the day, then in the evening there were widespread torrential rains. Dense clouds and occasional showers passed between the longer sunny phases.

The peak of the storm was expected in the evening and in the first half of the night as the cold front passed. Snow was expected to fall from 600 to 800 meters.

First of all, Klaus rages in Northern Europe

He was the center of “Klaus” on Thursday morning, according to the Metonews website, western Norway. His sphere of influence is “very large.” Deep fronts extend from Scandinavia to remote regions of the Atlantic Ocean. In addition, it is windy, especially in northern Europe.

