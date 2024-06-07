June 8, 2024

Climate change exacerbates floods – Science

Faye Stephens June 8, 2024

Paris (dpa) – According to a quick analysis, climate change played a role in the extent of the floods witnessed in southern Germany. The heavy rains that caused the floods would have been up to 10 percent heavier without human-caused warming, the Climatometer Research Consortium said. Therefore, the El Niño phenomenon and other natural climate phenomena did not play any role in worsening the situation.

Even small amounts of increased rainfall can have disproportionately large impacts, the research consortium explained. For example, the Ahr Valley flood in 2021 increased by 3 to 19 percent due to climate change.

