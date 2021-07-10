Climate Award: Honoring Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan – Entertainment

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan at an event. Photo: ALPR / AdMedia / ImageCollect





Because they don’t want to have more than two children: Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have been honored with a climate prize by Population Matters.

Duchess Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, received an award in recognition of their commitment to the climate. Population Issues, a non-profit organization, honors the “informed decision” of the former royal couple to have only two children. that reports British newspaper “Daily Mail”.

She said this would “significantly” reduce the impact on the environment and climate. Meghan and Prince Harry will also be ‘role models for other families’ in the UK. The award will be given to them tomorrow, Sunday, July 11.

all about this

Resident Matters is a UK based charity. It deals with the size of the population and its impact on the environment. It considers that the uncontrolled growth of the world’s population has an enormous negative impact on the environment and the climate.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry first indicated in a 2019 interview with fashion magazine Vogue that they don’t want to have more than two children. They have a two-year-old son Archie together. They have also been the parents of their daughter Lillipet since May.





