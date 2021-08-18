Clarissa Ward in Afghanistan – CNN correspondent challenges the Taliban

– CNN reporter defies Taliban CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward confronts the Taliban about disguise and women’s rights — and gets herself into trouble. Pascal Bloom

Recently wearing a hijab: CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward in Kabul. Screenshot: TA

What is this lesson in oppression? “She asked me to step aside,” Clarissa Ward said to the television camera. A group of Taliban has just told her she is not wanted on a part of the street in Kabul. She doesn’t seem to care that Ward is CNN’s chief correspondent and successor to legend Christian Amanpour. First and foremost, she is a woman.

“How will you protect the woman?” Ward asks a crowd of Taliban amazingly full of information. One of the fighters replied, “You will be able to go on with your life as before.” “You just have to cover yourself.” – “So like me?” “No, it’s not like you, you have to wear the niqab that covers your face.” – “Why should you?” – “This is the case in Islam.” – “Truly?” – “Naturally.”