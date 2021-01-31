Claim of plagiarism: ÖVP calls board meeting

Weidinger announced on Friday that he would suspend his office as head of the Medina party. As Popper said, Wedinger will explain again on Saturday that he will not accept the council’s mandate if the allegations prove true. No further decisions should be made on Weidinger on Saturday. One will mainly talk about the election campaign.

Other decisions should not be passed

As it became known on Friday, Salzburg reviewer Stefan Weber found 30 textual fragments in his diploma thesis that could be considered plagiarism. Weidinger stole English and German language resources in his work on “The Canadian Distribution of Competencies and Their Potential Importance to the Federal Debate within the European Union”, “including documents that can be accessed on the Internet such as the country report or the University of Canada dictionary.” As it was said by the University of Graz, a formal withdrawal procedure is initiated after a complaint is filed