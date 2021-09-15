CJ Ujah: Second sample of British Olympic sprinter positive for banned substances

A surrogate sample of British Olympic sprinter CJ Ujah has also tested positive for the banned substance.

the athlete She won the silver medal in the 4x100m relay in Tokyo From Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake – they could all lose their Olympic medals.

The entire team, CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, will be disqualified.



Ujah will face an anti-doping court hearing to allow the athlete to comment on the results.

The International Testing Agency confirmed that the B-sample analysis was done after the player requested the second test.

Oga’s first rehearsal after competing in Tokyo, It was found to contain two banned substances for building muscle Known as Ostarine and S-23.

The rules of the competition are clear regarding the penalties that Ujah and his relay team could face: “If a player who has committed an anti-doping rule violation competes as a member of the relay team, the relay team will be automatically disqualified from the relay The Relay Team will disqualify the event in question with all consequences of the relay, Including the loss of all titles, awards, medals, points, awards and performance fees.

in one Statement from last monthThe 27-year-old sprinter from London said he was “shocked and shocked” by the announcement.

He said, “To be very clear, I am not a fraud and have never used a prohibited substance and never will.

“I love my sport and know my responsibility as an athlete and as a teammate.”

Once the Swiss Arbitration for Sport has decided on the case, the Athletics Integrity Unit will decide whether more sanctions are needed.