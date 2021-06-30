Citizens from five countries forced into preventive isolation in Portugal

Travelers from South Africa, Brazil, India, Nepal and the United Kingdom must observe a precautionary isolation period of 14 days at home or at a place designated by health authorities after entering Portugal.

The commitment was set out in a Portuguese Cabinet Decision on Monday, which took effect at 12 a.m. that day and will last until 11:59 p.m. on July 11.

Air traffic rules have been defined, but they also apply to entry through land, sea or river borders, where citizens must fill out a specific form.

“Protective isolation similarly applies to passengers on flights of initial origin in South Africa, Brazil, India or Nepal who have stopped or transited at other airports, as well as to passengers on flights, regardless of country of origin, who present a passport with an exit record from Sudafrika BrazilOr India or Nepal within 14 days before arriving in Portugal,” the document says.

Isolation exemptions apply to passengers traveling on important flights and the duration of their stay on Portuguese territory, approved by return ticket, does not exceed 48 hours.

UK passengers who have proof of vaccination on UK soil and certify the airline’s full vaccination schedule of at least 14 days with marketing authorization for a Covid-19 vaccine are also exempt from conditions. .

“Show Covid digital certificate Vaccination or recovery excludes fulfillment of quarantine or isolation for reasons of travel,” the text says.

Regarding air traffic to Portugal, Radio No. 6326-A/2021, also approved in the same resolution, states that flights to and from European Union (EU) member states as well as to countries associated with the Schengen Area (Liechtenstein and Norway) Iceland, Switzerland) and the United Kingdom.

Passengers on flights from Albania, Australia, South Korea, the United States, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, Thailand, North Macedonia, People’s Republic of China, Serbia, Taiwan and Hong Kong SAR. Kong and Macau.

You are also authorized Passengers on flights other than to and/or from the European Union or linked to the Schengen area, exclusively for essential travel (i.e. travel for professional reasons, for study, family reunification, for health or humanitarian reasons).

According to the decision, travelers on flights that allow citizens or foreigners with a residence permit in Portugal to return to Portuguese territory, are also allowed to enter Portugal.

Finally, the document defines the permission for flights aimed at allowing foreign nationals residing in Portugal to return to their countries, provided that they are encouraged by the relevant authorities of these countries.

The decision emphasizes that all passengers of all nationalities, with the exception of children under 12 years of age, must provide evidence of laboratory performance of a nucleic acid amplification test (TAAN) or rapid antigen test (TRAg) in order to receive SARS. Prior to boarding an aircraft, evidence of negative CoV-2 infection within 72 or 48 hours prior to departure.

The document warns that “foreigners who board an aircraft without the said test shall be prohibited from entering the national territory,” which also states that Submit a digital Covid-EU certificate Testing for SARS-CoV-2 infection is not required for reasons of travel.

“Citizens and foreigners legally residing in Germany and their family members traveling on these flights who violate the obligation to provide evidence for laboratory examinations, board the plane and are referred by the relevant authorities upon arrival in the national territory to take the above-mentioned test on their own.” To disregard the costs, Waiting for a negative result message”, the text ends.