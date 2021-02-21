Cinema Reopening Dates Around the World: Latest Updates

Cinemas are also dealing with the third wave of closures in 2021. Screen A schematic diagram of the situation in markets around the world.
This page contains updates for each region as it arrives, including dates, distances, and distribution as applicable.
Information on European countries was compiled in cooperation with the International Film Federation (UNIC). Dates and deadlines come from national authorities and should be considered temporary and subject to change.
Albania – Open
Albania has a curfew as all citizens are required to stay home from 11 PM until 6 AM.
Algeria – Closed
American Samoa – Closed
Austria – Closed
Reopening date: TBC
Bahrain – Fatah
Belgium – Closed
Reopening date: March TBC
In mid-January, it was announced that the nationwide lockdown would continue until at least March 1 and that cinemas would only open at that time.
Bosnia and Herzegovina – open
Bulgaria – open
China – open
Croatia – OPEN
Cyprus – open
There is a 9 pm curfew and a maximum of 50 people for indoor occupancy. Therefore, the leading movie series decided not to reopen it.
Czech Republic – Closed
The Czech Republic is currently within Level 5 restrictions. Cinemas can be occupied at 25% and there are no Tier 3 food and beverage sales. Local operators do not expect reopening before April 2021.
Denmark – Closed
Reopening date: Not earlier than February 28th
Danish citizens protested plans to obtain a digital “passport” for a vaccine that could be used in movie theaters, for example.
Egypt – Fatah
Estonia – open
Finland – open in the regions
Public events and gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited in 12 of Finland’s 19 regions, which cover 80% of the population.
France – Closed
Germany – Closed
Reopening date: Not earlier than March 7th
Greece – closed
Hong Kong – open
Hungary – Closed
Reopening date: Not earlier than March 1st
Iceland – open
Irak – Fatah
Ireland – Closed
Reopening date: Not earlier than April
Israel – closed
Italy – closed
Reopening date: Not earlier than March 5th
Jordan – Closed
Kosovo – open
Kuwait – closed
Latvia – Closed
Reopening date: April 6
Lebanon – closed
Libya – closed
Lithuania – Closed
Reopening date: Not earlier than March
Luxembourg – open
Malta – open
Montenegro – open
Morocco – closed
Netherlands – Closed
Reopening date: Not earlier than March 2nd
North Macedonia – open
Cinemas can be run up to 30%
Norway – open
Amman – closed
Palestine – Fatah
Poland – is open in the regions
The cinemas can be used up to 50% and there is no sale of food or drinks. Many large operators have chosen not to open the door again as these restrictions make it very difficult. However, there are over 180 independent venues open.
Portugal – Closed
Reopening date: Not earlier than March 1st
Qatar – closed
Romania – open in the regions
Cinemas in major cities including Bucharest are allowed at 30% with a 9pm curfew.
Russia – open
As of the beginning of 2021, 97% of Russian cinemas have reopened in 83 of the country’s 85 regions. More than half of open theaters still have capacity limits of 70% to 15%.
Saudi Arabian – Fatah
Serbia – open
Singapore – open
Slovakia – Closed
Slovenia – Closed
Spain – is open in the regions
While operation is theoretically permitted, many Spanish cinemas closed their doors at the end of 2020 due to a lack of content and complex local restriction measures. It is estimated that only 40% of Spanish cinemas are functional at the beginning of February – most of them only on certain days of the week.
South Korea – open
Sudan – closed
Sweden – Closed
Switzerland – Closed
Reopening date: Not earlier than March
Tunisia – Closed
Turkey – closed
Reopening date: Not earlier than March 1st
United Kingdom – Closed
Ukraine – Open
United Arab Emirates – OPEN
The United States is open to the territories
Reopen date: varies by state