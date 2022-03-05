Chronomide Medicine: Healing in Time with the Inner Clock

podcast by



Chronomic medicine takes advantage of the body’s rhythm: medication intake or the timing of operations are planned according to our internal clock. Several studies show that this has a positive effect on the success of treatments. For example, chemotherapy has been found to be gentler in some studiesif based on the rhythm of the patient’s internal clock.

Chronomal medicine as a future model

Almost everything in the human body follows a 24-hour clock. The intestines, muscles, and brain work differently in the morning than in the evening. Depending on the symptoms, the timing of treatment plays a major role in the chances of recovery. If the internal clock is disturbed, for example If we are constantly living against our biorhythmThis is also a risk factor for certain diseases.

indeed How does our internal clock actually work?? This shows that two of the most important clocks for the body are light and our diet Anna Lorenz in conversation with detector. fmMediator Mark Zimmer. However, it is still necessary to investigate why biological rhythm has such a significant effect on the outcome of treatment and the basic principles that play a role. Although entire clinics in the USA are moving towards time medicine, the topic is still in its infancy.

Article to be read: https://detector.fm/knowing/spectrum-podcast-chronomedicine