Chronomide Medicine: Healing in Time with the Inner Clock

March 5, 2022
Faye Stephens

Chronomic medicine takes advantage of the body’s rhythm: medication intake or the timing of operations are planned according to our internal clock. Several studies show that this has a positive effect on the success of treatments. For example, chemotherapy has been found to be gentler in some studiesif based on the rhythm of the patient’s internal clock.

