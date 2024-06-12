June 12, 2024

Chrome 126 and Firefox 127 released

Gilbert Cox June 12, 2024 1 min read

Google has launched version 126 of its Chrome browser. The new version primarily plugs 21 security vulnerabilities, some of which are classified as critical. There are also some changes and innovations that will be of particular interest to developers and Google Documented in the release notes. Security fixes in the meantime described here.

Mozilla’s Firefox has also been released in a new version (127). In contrast to Chrome 126, Firefox 127 comes with new features – especially the ability to automatically launch Firefox when Windows starts. In addition to the autostart function, it is now possible to specify that you can only access the Firefox password manager if you authenticate yourself either via PIN or biometrics. Also new is a command to close all double-open tabs in the window. In addition, Firefox 127 also patches several security vulnerabilities. Release notes for Firefox 127 It can be found here.

As always, Chrome 126 and Firefox 127 can be downloaded from the well-stocked download library of “Swiss IT Magazine”. Chrome is available here, Firefox is here. (MW)

See also  New Google Chrome feature aims to improve battery life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Google is testing an AI anti-theft feature for mobile phones in Brazil

June 12, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

How Apple used Google’s help to train its AI models

June 12, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Thunderbird Tip: The Profile Manager separates professional mail from private mail

June 11, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

2 min read

Dixit: What is the cost of Germany’s exit from the European Union?

June 12, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

Science – 19 Scholarships for At-Risk Students and Researchers – Knowledge

June 12, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

Euro 2024 – Key players are sick: England’s concerns about Stones – Sports

June 12, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

Chrome 126 and Firefox 127 released

June 12, 2024 Gilbert Cox