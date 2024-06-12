Chrome 126 and Firefox 127 released

Google has launched version 126 of its Chrome browser. The new version primarily plugs 21 security vulnerabilities, some of which are classified as critical. There are also some changes and innovations that will be of particular interest to developers and Google Documented in the release notes. Security fixes in the meantime described here.

Mozilla’s Firefox has also been released in a new version (127). In contrast to Chrome 126, Firefox 127 comes with new features – especially the ability to automatically launch Firefox when Windows starts. In addition to the autostart function, it is now possible to specify that you can only access the Firefox password manager if you authenticate yourself either via PIN or biometrics. Also new is a command to close all double-open tabs in the window. In addition, Firefox 127 also patches several security vulnerabilities. Release notes for Firefox 127 It can be found here.

As always, Chrome 126 and Firefox 127 can be downloaded from the well-stocked download library of “Swiss IT Magazine”. Chrome is available here, Firefox is here. (MW)

