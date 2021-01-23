Christy Brinkley, 66, highlights her physique in a black swimsuit in Turks and Caicos

She’s been enjoying some quality family time during her sunny tropical holidays.

Christy Brinkley looked sexy standing on the beach after a diving spot in Turks and Caicos on Saturday.

The 66-year-old model wore her youthful look in a simple black swimsuit for Instagram photoshoot.

Beach babe: Christie Brinkley looked sexy standing on the beach after a spot of diving in Turks and Caicos on Saturday

Kristi wore a very tall show as she extended her long, slender pins while sitting on a rock for the photo.

The star grabbed her fins and diving gear as it formed a storm, while her wet blonde tresses dangled across her back.

Evidently, Kristi was having her best time in the water as he flashed a huge smile at the camera.

In a comment to her post, the actress also described how swimming affected her hip, after hip replacement surgery on Thanksgiving Day, less than two months ago.

Stunning: The 66-year-old model donned her youthful look in a simple black swimsuit to snap adorable Instagram photos

It works well: In a comment on her post, the actress also described how swimming affected her hip, after hip replacement surgery during Thanksgiving Day, less than two months ago

She wrote, “ I found swimming to be a great rehabilitation for my hip! Dave is more fun too!

I kept the scar covered from the sun to improve healing, but one of the bandages fell off. Hope I start every day with the snorkel! Hope you all have a nice day! ”

Christie revealed the news of her surgery at Instagram Earlier this month, after a successful procedure, she wrote: “ I injured my thigh in a ski helicopter crash in the countryside at the top of a mountain in Telluride several years ago.

The pain in my hip was getting worse every year. 12 years ago I was told it had to be replaced but the surgery was arduous! And I had things to do! “

Feeling Good: The star appeared to be in perfect shape less than two months after her hip replacement surgery before Thanksgiving

A long comer: She revealed the news on Instagram earlier this month, after a successful procedure, writing, “ I hit my thigh in a ski helicopter crash in the countryside several years ago. ”

But with this pandemic, most of her plans were canceled over the past year, and she decided the bullet would hit.

“I was dancing in my kitchen by New Year’s Eve, and today I put on long fins and explored the coral reefs my new thighs move in,” a National Holiday representative wrote.

She has since shared some great moments from her family journey, with her daughter Sailor Lee, 22, boyfriend Ben Sawsan, son Jacques Paris, 25, and girlfriend Nina Agdal, 28.

Full recovery: A National Lampoon Vacation representative wrote: “Today I put on long fins and explored coral reefs driven by my new thigh!”

A reason to celebrate: Christie recently celebrated the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris from the beach.

Christie recently celebrated the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris from the beach.

She posted pictures of herself to Instagram, Dancing on the sand with a beautiful sunset in the background.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model wrote, “ Well, I’m dancing on the beach to celebrate the sunset in its swamp and for the prospect of a bright new dawn, a new era in which we rebuild better with equality, unity, hope, mutual respect, justice for all, love, much, much love. And we celebrate the first female Vice President of WOC @ kamalaharris! I’m excited again! It feels very good!