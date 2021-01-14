Chris Evans reprising the role of Captain America on Future Marvel Property – Deadline

Exclusive: In a move that is sure to rock marvel The cinematic universe, sources say the deadline for this Chris Evans He cleans the dust from his country captain America The clothes also expected to reprise the role in the MCU in some form. It’s still a mystery if the deal is completely closed, but insiders say he’s heading in that direction to make Evans return as Steve Rogers aka Captain America in at least one Marvel estate with the door open for a second movie. Sources add that it is unlikely to be an captain America It will likely be like what Robert Downey Jr. did next Iron Man 3 They appear in movies like Captain America: The Civil War And the Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Marvel had no comments.

Evans was so public that he would hang the shield afterward Avengers: Endgame Marvel goes so far as to have the character deliver the armor to Anthony Mackie at the end of the movie in a kind of flame moment. Things have changed in recent months as the idea of ​​Evans returning to the MCU as Rogers has been floated to see if there is any interest, and as the weeks go by, Evans has become the most game for the idea as the two sides reach an agreement at the top of the year.

How it could come back is still not clear and is being worked on, but the options are unlimited. Over the years, even after the character’s movie franchises ended, Marvel found a way to incorporate them into the MCU in other properties, adding new Disney Plus limited series, and even adding more features where he could come back if it’s not his own movie. Whatever this path, fans are sure to be revitalized knowing that they will see the return of a character they assumed won’t be returning anytime soon.