Chris Cuomo defended his brother – CNN attached star host

– CNN suspends star presenter The TV station is distancing itself from one of its symbols. It was triggered by new information about Chris Cuomo’s handling of harassment allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Suspended “indefinitely”: Chris Cuomo. Photo: Keystone

CNN anchor and brother of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo, 51, have been suspended by his employer “indefinitely.”

The move came in response to the publication of new documents relating to sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo by the New York attorney general, CNN reported on Tuesday. According to them, Chris Cuomo was more involved in the defense of his brother than was initially known. A CNN spokesperson said, “These documents, which we have not seen, raise serious questions.”

Democratic politician Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor of New York City in August on charges of sexual harassment by several women. His brother Chris Cuomo had already announced at the time that he had counseled his brother – but documents that have now been released suggest a more intense commitment. Chris Cuomo has been working as a TV presenter for about 20 years and on CNN for about ten years.

SDA / nlu

