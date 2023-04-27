Chocolate vegan mousse with mango | NDR.de – Directory – Cooking

Mousse ingredients:

Put the silken tofu in a bowl and mash it briefly with a hand mixer. Whisk the cream with the heavy cream until creamy. Break the chocolate into pieces and melt in a water bath.

Gradually add the melted chocolate to the tofu and stir gently. Then add the cream in portions. Mace cuts very finely. Wash the citrus fruits well and grate part of the peel. Season the chocolate mass with cream and nutmeg. If desired, sweeten with a little maple syrup or brown sugar.

Put the chocolate in the fridge and let it cool.

Fruit and decoration ingredients:

Peel the mango and cut the pulp into small cubes. Cut half of the passion fruit and pour out the inner part. Split the vanilla pod and scrape out the pulp. Put mango and passion fruit in a bowl and mix. Add the vanilla pulp, shelled vanilla beans, and a little sugar. Set aside in the refrigerator.

We put the cashews in a pan and toast them a little. Add maple syrup and mix with cashews. Caramelize everything briefly, then put the nuts on baking paper, spread them a little and leave to cool. Cut the other half of the passion fruit in half and press the cut side into the brown sugar. Caramelize the sugared surface using the Bunsen Kitchen Grill until golden brown or broil briefly in a skillet.

service:

Pour the chocolate mixture into cups. Add one serving of the spiced mango cubes to each. Sprinkle the caramelized cashews on top. If you like, you can roughly chop the cashews beforehand. Top with half of the caramelized passion fruit and garnish with basil leaves or chocolate mousse.

