China has not reported any new domestic cases of Govt-19 for the first time since July as the delta outbreak continues.

China has been spreading the highly contagious Delta variant since July 20, when cuvette-19 infections were discovered in airport cleaners in the eastern city of Nanjing.
Since then, this has been the worst outbreak in China since 2020, spreading to more than half of the country’s 31 provinces and affecting more than 1,200 people. The growing number of cases from Delta is seen as the biggest challenge to China’s strict zero-tolerance policy on the virus.
Local authorities responded by placing tens of thousands of people under tight restrictions, imposing extensive controls and campaigns, and restricting domestic travel.
On Monday, the country recorded 21 imported cases and no symptoms of infection – the first time since July 16 that no local cases have been reported. The commission said that he also recorded 16 asymptomatic cases, all of them imported. China has a separate number of asymptomatic and asymptomatic cases and does not include asymptomatic virus carriers in the official number of confirmed cases.
If this trend continues, China will be the first country in the world to control a major eruption in a delta.
Zero government verdoppelt
China, one of several countries including Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, has attempted to completely eradicate Kovit-19 within its borders.
The authorities have closed borders to almost all foreigners, imposed strict isolation on visitors, and imposed targeted bans and extensive search and prosecution policies to thwart any situations arising from the security situation. And for more than a year, these measures have been very successful in keeping cases close to zero.