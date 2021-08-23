China has not reported any new domestic cases of Govt-19 for the first time since July as the delta outbreak continues.

China has been spreading the highly contagious Delta variant since July 20, when cuvette-19 infections were discovered in airport cleaners in the eastern city of Nanjing.

Since then, this has been the worst outbreak in China since 2020, spreading to more than half of the country’s 31 provinces and affecting more than 1,200 people. The growing number of cases from Delta is seen as the biggest challenge to China’s strict zero-tolerance policy on the virus.

Local authorities responded by placing tens of thousands of people under tight restrictions, imposing extensive controls and campaigns, and restricting domestic travel.