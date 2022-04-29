Chile: Antarctic Science and Tourism Center

With a visitor and science center in the southern Chilean city of Punta Arenas, the Chilean government wants to boost research and tourism in the sparsely populated region of Patagonia. On a total area of ​​33,000 square meters and an investment of more than 80 million US dollars International Antarctic Center (CAI) On the banks of the Strait of Magellan will be completed in 2026, according to a recent report of the German foreign radio “Deutsche Welle” (DW).

The bidding process for local and international contracting companies has already begun, according to the Ministry of Public Works. The building designed by Chilean architects will be the southernmost city in the world in the form of waves or a giant iceberg. Life-size statues of dinosaurs and animals that inhabited Antarctica are displayed in a specially created jungle. With an aquarium, planetarium, museum district, and biosphere mimicking the Antarctic climate, CAI aims to be a magnet for visitors from all over the world in the city of 126,000.

There will also be an international research center headed by the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH). “The Antarctic forests were the precursors to the ones that define part of Chile today. Many plant species originated from there and have common ancestors with New Zealand and Australia,” says paleobotanist and INACH director Marcelo Lippi in an interview with DW. Antarctica is no longer such a remote continent. “We are increasingly aware of the global implications of what is happening in Antarctica. The scientist explains that the changes that are taking place there resonate and we have to study them “, given today’s climate and natural changes. (BB)