«Chersas»: a pop star and designer with the Pride Group – Culture and Entertainment

June 12, 2022
Ulva Robson

New York (AFP) – On USA Pride Month, pop star Cher (76; “Believe”, “Strong Enough”) and designer Donatella Versace (67) released a rainbow-colored joint collection.

Black and colored Medusa-branded T-shirts, socks, and baseball caps are available under the “Chersace” name. The rhinestone-encrusted T-shirt costs $3,350 (€3,150) and the socks $125 – according to Versace, the proceeds from two LGBTQI tokens go to a non-profit organization that supports community members.

