«Chersas»: a pop star and designer with the Pride Group – Culture and Entertainment

New York (AFP) – On USA Pride Month, pop star Cher (76; “Believe”, “Strong Enough”) and designer Donatella Versace (67) released a rainbow-colored joint collection.

Black and colored Medusa-branded T-shirts, socks, and baseball caps are available under the “Chersace” name. The rhinestone-encrusted T-shirt costs $3,350 (€3,150) and the socks $125 – according to Versace, the proceeds from two LGBTQI tokens go to a non-profit organization that supports community members.

In the United States, Pride Month is traditionally celebrated in June, which culminates in this year’s New York City Pride Parade on June 26. It goes back to the Stonewall riots of 1969. At the time, revelers at the popular gay bar “Stonewall Inn” on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, defended themselves against a police raid. On the first anniversary of the riots – more than 50 years ago – about 4,000 people marched across New York and demanded equal rights, today Christopher Street Day (CSD) commemorates events around the world. It represents the LGBTQI community’s self-confidence and their resistance to discrimination. That is why pride is often mentioned.

LGBTQI is the English acronym for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Gay, and Bisexual. In addition, many other abbreviations of the community circulate, some of which contain extensions.