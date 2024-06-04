Scientists at Columbia University in New York have succeeded in producing a so-called Bose-Einstein condenser (BEC) from molecules. In this extremely cold state of matter, quantum mechanics leads to amazing conditions.

Molecules instead of atoms

BECs are now part of daily work in many laboratories. In most cases, they are routinely synthesized from different types of atoms. In the past, researchers have been able to gradually expand their understanding of concepts such as the wave nature of matter and superfluids, paving the way for new technologies such as quantum gas microscopes and quantum simulators. However, scientists say that atoms are generally relatively simple. As a rule, they do not show any interactions that could result from polarity.

The situation is different now with newly developed capacitors developed by American researchers. The condenser was cooled to just five nanokelvins (about -459.66 degrees Celsius), was composed of sodium cesium molecules and proved surprisingly stable. Like water molecules, these molecules are polar, meaning they carry both a positive charge and a negative charge. The unbalanced distribution of electric charge facilitates the long-range interactions that shape this unusual physics at the micro level. The chemists were able to maintain their capacitors for a full two seconds, and thus obtained a potential basis for a wide range of experiments.

Several research areas in focus

“Molecular Bose-Einstein condensates open completely new areas of research, from understanding fundamental physics to powerful quantum simulations,” says Sebastian Weil, director of the laboratory. “This is an exciting accomplishment, but it’s really just the beginning.” A number of different quantum phenomena will soon be investigated, including new types of superfluidity, a state of matter that flows without friction. Scientists also hope to use their capacitors as a simulator that could provide access to the quantum properties of more complex materials, such as solid crystals.

To achieve this quantum state, the researchers used a combination of laser cooling, magnetic manipulation, and — what’s special — microwave radiation. The latter serves to “protect” the molecules from collisions and thus enables more efficient cooling. “By controlling these dipole interactions, we hope to create new quantum states and phases of matter,” said co-author and postdoctoral researcher Ian Stevenson.

The study was published in the specialized journal nature published.

