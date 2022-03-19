Chelsea: Friday was the deadline – this is my favorite to sell the club! – football

Decision imminent!

Roman Abramovich’s (55) latest offers for Chelsea FC were presented on Friday. As the English newspaper “The Independent” reported, it was said that nearly 200 (!) offers for the London club were received!

Sport Bild offers candidates to succeed the Russian oligarch!

Hans-Georg Weiss / Todd Buehle / Jonathan Goldstein

The consortium around the three investors remains the acquisition favorite. Through his interview with the Swiss newspaper Blick, Hansjörg Wyss (86) explained that Abramovich is interested in selling Chelsea.

Together with Todd Boyle, who also owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB, and London businessman Jonathan Goldstein, Wyss is now planning to buy the club.

Hansjörg Wyss (left) wants to buy Chelsea Photo: Robin Sprech/Reuters

For this, the consortium made an offer of 2.5 billion pounds (about 2.98 billion euros). For Buhli, this is already the second attempt. In 2019 he failed to bid 2.2 billion in Abramovich.

Sebastian Coe / Martin Broughton

Martin Bruton (74) is the former president of British Airways. The Briton is a lifelong Chelsea fan but the size of his show is unknown. Anyway, he has a real Olympic champion on his side!

Sebastian Coe is also interested in his favorite club Photo: Getty Images

At the 1980 and 1984 Olympics, Sebastian Coe (65) won gold in the 1500m. After his retirement, Coe ran the successful London Olympic bid in 2012 and has been president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) since 2015.

Coe’s heart, like Broughton’s, is the heart of Chelsea, and the former athlete was with the club as a consultant so he knows Abramovich.

Ethel Partners

The investment firm made a £2 billion bid on Thursday. And it depends entirely on Thomas Tuchel (48)!

The company primarily advertises its absolute desire to retain the coach. Recently, there were rumors about Tuchel’s possible departure to Manchester United. In addition, £50m will be invested immediately to fix the Blues’ current financial problems.

Ethel succeeded Portuguese Ricardo Santos Silva and American Apa Schubert, who founded the company in 2014.

Tom Ricketts / Ken Griffin

Tom Ricketts (55) has owned the Chicago Cubs in MLB since 2009. With hedge fund manager Ken Griffin (53), he secured a solid financial partner for the Chelsea bid.

Forbes estimates Griffins’ fortune at $27.5 billion, so expect a solid offer.

Tom Ricketts (second from left) Photo: Photo Alliance/Chicago Tribune

However, Chelsea fans have already protested against Ricketts’ offer. In 2019, the family’s father, Joe Ricketts, 80, posted emails in which he wrote, “Muslims are naturally my enemies.”

Saudi media group

Perhaps the most controversial potential buyer!

The £2.7 billion Saudi bid earlier in the week was among the first and is expected to be the highest.

SMG is owned by Muhammad Al-Khuraiji. He claims to have developed his love for Chelsea while working as an analyst for Deutsche Bank in London.

While the company is making £770m a year, they may still need significant help buying Chelsea. With funding sources unclear, many fans are opposed to the potential Saudi owner.

Nick Candy / Gianluca Vialli

Another Chelsea fan! Real estate mogul Nick Candy (49) has teamed up with a club legend to make his bid!

Candy hired investment firm Gianluca Vialli, who stormed London from 1996 to 1999 and won the 1998 European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Last summer, Gianluca Vialli became the European champion with Italy as assistant coach Photo: LAURENCE GRIFFITHS / AFP

Vialli’s Tifosy Capital & Advisory has made a £2.5 billion bid. Chelsea supporters are sure to be delighted with the offer.

Woody Johnson

According to various media reports, Woody Johnson (74 years old) is said to have made an offer. The American is the owner of the New York Jets soccer team in the NFL and is a good friend of former President Donald Trump (75).

Woody Johnson (left) with Donald Trump Photo: PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS / AP

Trump appointed Johnson as US ambassador to the UK in 2017. His contacts from that time can come in handy now that his offer is said to be “only” £2 billion.