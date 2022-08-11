Cheese, butter and meat in a supermarket equipped with theft protection

Prices of grocery items in supermarkets have gone up sharply. Some markets in Great Britain equip their products with additional security technology. Those connected only to mobile phones or other electronics are now found in the air-conditioned section of the island.

It’s an unusual sight in supermarkets: in Great Britain, food products are protected against theft in refrigerated shelves, otherwise in electronics stores. This is due to the very high cost of food and the risk of theft.

Read more after the ad

Read more after the ad

Photos of preserved cheese or butter have been making the rounds on social media for some time now. Anti-theft protection is also attached to products such as baby milk, vitamin supplements or meat. Food safety can be found mainly in branches of the Sainsbury’s, Cobb, Tesco chains and in the English branch of Aldi.Picture” the newspaper reported.

Suggested editorial content At this point you will see external content Twitter, Inc., which concludes the article. You can view it in one click. Show external content I consent to being shown external content. This allows personal data to be sent to third-party sites. More on this in our Privacy Notices.

Aldi declined to comment on security measures

Electronic anti-piracy protection for food in Germany is an open question. Aldi did not want to comment publicly on security measures for the “build”. Lidl, Rewe, Netto and Norma did not respond to the newspaper’s request.

Read more after the ad

“Basic foods should not be expensive”

Adolf Bauer, head of the Social Association Germany, was appalled. “It is obvious that staple foods should not become more expensive. It is necessary to prevent the majority of people from being able to afford it anymore, and the last act of desperation is theft,” he told “Bild” newspaper.

RND/nis

Download our new RND app for Android and iOS here for free