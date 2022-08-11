Cheese, butter and meat in a supermarket equipped with theft protection

Anti-theft protection on cheese and butter
Increased prices: Supermarkets in Great Britain protect groceries with additional technology
It’s an unusual sight in supermarkets: in Great Britain, food products are protected against theft in refrigerated shelves, otherwise in electronics stores. This is due to the very high cost of food and the risk of theft.
Read more after the ad
Read more after the ad
Photos of preserved cheese or butter have been making the rounds on social media for some time now. Anti-theft protection is also attached to products such as baby milk, vitamin supplements or meat. Food safety can be found mainly in branches of the Sainsbury’s, Cobb, Tesco chains and in the English branch of Aldi.Picture” the newspaper reported.
Suggested editorial content
At this point you will see external content Twitter, Inc., which concludes the article. You can view it in one click.
I consent to being shown external content. This allows personal data to be sent to third-party sites. More on this in our Privacy Notices.
Aldi declined to comment on security measures
Electronic anti-piracy protection for food in Germany is an open question. Aldi did not want to comment publicly on security measures for the “build”. Lidl, Rewe, Netto and Norma did not respond to the newspaper’s request.
Read more after the ad
Read more after the ad
“Basic foods should not be expensive”
Adolf Bauer, head of the Social Association Germany, was appalled. “It is obvious that staple foods should not become more expensive. It is necessary to prevent the majority of people from being able to afford it anymore, and the last act of desperation is theft,” he told “Bild” newspaper.
RND/nis
“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”