Charles and Camilla thanked the festivities with coronation photos

London. After the coronation of King Charles III. (74) and Queen Camilla (75), the palace published official photos of the newlyweds and a group photo. The official coronation portrait shows Charles in full formal attire, seated on the throne at Buckingham Palace. He holds the orb and scepter in his hands and wears the Imperial State Crown on his head. A purple ermine cloak hangs over the back of the throne. He looks inquiringly at the camera. The photo should go down in history: the photo opposite his mother is considered almost iconic.

A picture of King Charles after the coronation on Saturday. © Source: Hugo Burnand / Buckinham Palace

Queen Camilla can also be seen individually in one of the photos. She stands with Queen Mary’s crown on her head in the green drawing room of the palace and smiles. Another photograph shows the royal couple together in the castle’s throne room, both wearing their crowns.

A picture of Queen Camilla after her coronation. © Source: Hugo Burnand / Buckinham Palace

A fourth image shows several members of the royal family on the throne ladder. In the center are again the king and queen, whose long gowns reach the bottom of the steps and even a little further. To the right of the monarch is his sister Princess Anne (72) and her husband Tim Lawrence (68). Next to Camilla, Prince William (40) and his wife, Princess Kate (41). Not pictured: Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan.

A picture of the royal family after the coronation. © Source: Hugo Burnand / Buckinham Palace

The royal couple thanks the helpers and revelers

The newly crowned king and his wife thanked all the helpers and revelers at the end of the long coronation weekend in Great Britain. “Knowing we have your support behind you and feeling your goodwill in so many different ways has been the best coronation gift ever,” Charles wrote in a letter published Monday evening.

He and Camilla wanted to thank everyone who made this event so special – “especially the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that celebrations in London, Windsor and elsewhere are as joyful, safe and enjoyable as possible”. The King also personally thanked everyone who celebrated at home, at street festivals, or participated in the nationwide volunteer drive.

See also Why is the Russian military afraid of Turkish drones in Ukraine

RND / dpa