Charge of sexual harassment. At the start of the process Kevin Spacey is confident he will win.

Kevin Spacey is in custody after being charged with sexual assault. It was decided by a judge at the start of the trial in London. Previously issued arrest warrant revoked.

According to the court, there was no danger of absconding. Kevin Spacey did not have to hand over his passport even after the investigation began.

The 62-year-old will be allowed to return to the United States until his next hearing in Southwark Crown Court on July 14, the British news agency PA reported. Spacey is said to have flown to the UK earlier in the week, launching an official indictment and investigation.

The two-time Oscar winner (“The Usual Suspects”, “American Beauty”) has to respond to allegations of sexual harassment against three different men in four cases.

The incidents are said to have taken place between London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013. In another case, the charge was “intrusive sexual activity without consent.” According to his lawyer, Spacey denies all charges.

Spacey was surrounded by reporters and cameramen as he came out of Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning. He was able to get into the court with difficulty. He did not answer questions from reporters. However, he smiled confidently. According to the PA, during the nearly 30-minute interrogation, Spacey only gave his name and address.

Prior to the trial, Spacey told the US broadcaster ABC he hoped the trial would prove his innocence.

In the fall of 2017, allegations of sexual harassment and harassment against Spacey surfaced as part of the #MeToo debate. Spacey, who was art director at the Old Wick Theater in London between 2004 and 2015, announced that it had received 20 complaints of inappropriate behavior against Americans in the same year.

The Dark Ages in Hollywood

Spacey lost his role in the Netflix series House of Cards. There, the film crew accused him of sexual harassment. He owed the production company, MRC, $ 31 million (approximately .6 27.6 million) in damages. Space-related scenes were also removed from the film All the Money in the World. Actor Christopher Plummer, who died in February 2021, accepted his role.

After being out of public view for many years, Spacey landed her first minor role in the 2021 Italian film “L’uomo che disegnò Dio”.

