Changing Olympic gymnastics qualification after competitions canceled

Lausanne, Switzerland – The United States, Russia and China each secured additional entries in the women’s Olympic gymnastics competition in Tokyo on Wednesday after the coronavirus pandemic led to a change in qualifications.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said Due to the pandemic, the entire World Cup series of events has been canceled.

The World Cup in Tokyo on May 4, a test event at Tokyo Olympic Stadium, is still ongoing. Simon Biles The two worlds are expected to attend their first meeting since October 2019.

The canceled events aim to provide countries with an additional venue for the postponed Tokyo Games and help the major nations to make up for that after Olympic teams shrinking from five to four athletes.

FIG returns to the results of the 2019 World Championships to determine these locations. This means that the United States, Russia, and China will get an additional seat for women, and Russia, China and Japan will get an additional seat for men. All of these countries have already qualified a team of four for the men’s and women’s competitions.

Of the four planned World Cup events, only one occurred in Milwaukee last year. Events in Germany and the United Kingdom have been canceled and the series remains below the minimum of three events required for a correct Olympic qualification.

“Despite the efforts of the organizers, the tightening of the ban on entry into Europe in recent weeks has significantly reduced the ability of foreign athletes to participate in events on the continent,” a FIFA statement said.

Despite the setback, FIFA announced that it would continue its plans to offer Olympic stadiums through other World Cup events with an emphasis on individual hardware events and through continental tournaments.

OlympicTalk is running Apple News. We preferred him!

Follow nbcolympictalk