Chancery Rosewood will open in London in 2024

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts plans to open The Chancery Rosewood in the former US Embassy building in 2024.

The Chancery Rosewood will welcome you in three years as an exclusive hot spot, right in the middle of London’s Mayfair district. From now on, the history of London will be combined with modern luxury in the historic building. Despite some extensive alterations and renovations, the original construction and historical charm of the building must be preserved. After its planned opening in 2024, you will receive a total of 139 contemporary rooms and suites, such as The Room Rosewood Hotels and Resorts Press Release It can be found.

Historic palace in the park

The new five-star hotel, after its planned opening in 2024, welcomes you to the heart of London’s famous Mayfair district. The historic building welcomes you right there on the famous Grosvenor Square. The proximity of this park gave the historic building the nickname “Palace in the Park”. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts strives to preserve this very special charm and authenticity of the historic atmosphere in the best possible way even after renovations and incorporate it into the new Chancery Rosewood hotel concept.

In collaboration with well-known real estate developer Qatari Diar, Rosewood plans to create a unique experience for hotel guests. Look forward to an exclusive experience in the 139 rooms and suites. The influences of French interior designer Joseph Deeran bring some Art Déco influences to the interior design and create a particularly homely atmosphere. While the design would be more modern and could be seen as a homage to the hotel’s historical past, the entire hotel equipment looks more modern. Look forward to exclusive king beds, spacious flat-screen TVs, and marble bathrooms with attractive bathtubs.

We are proud to have The Chancery Rosewood spearhead the transformation of the revitalized Grosvenor Square, a remarkable public interest initiative that has been in the making for nearly a decade. Our talented team of architects and designers will breathe a second life into the iconic building that is poised to become a fantastic destination in London, and we thank our partners at Qatari Diar for giving them the opportunity to be a part of this wonderful project. Sonia Cheng, CEO of Rosewood Hotel Group

The hotel’s famous restaurant takes care of your physical health. Designed and designed by Tristan Auer, first-class dishes will be served in an original and beautifully furnished dining room. Chancery Rosewood also offers a spacious spa area for a relaxing afternoon.

Conclusion about The Chancery Rosewood

We look forward to opening our second Rosewood Hotel in London in 2024. In a historic building – the former US Embassy – your new luxury residence will welcome you in three years’ time. In addition to the perfect central location, you can look forward to contemporary furnishings that allow you to glimpse past times from London’s history! The spacious spa area invites you to spend days of relaxation. To end the day successfully, Chancery Rosewood will provide you with a popular hotel restaurant.

