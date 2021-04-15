Champions League quarter-finals – Liverpool run in the second leg against Real Madrid to no avail – sport

Liverpool did not lead 0-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid at Anfield.

Thanks to the 3: 1 first leg, the Spaniards moved to the semi-finals of the “First Division”.

In the second game on Wednesday evening he sits Manchester City beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 It also moves on to the next round.

Liverpool should not have tolerated the accusation that they did not seek to attack in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid. What else could the Reds do? After the 1: 3 first-leg match in Madrid, Juergen Klopp’s side was doomed to score goals if the Champions League dream was not finished in the quarter-finals.

But the English ran in vain over the local Anfield Road stadium, which seems lonely. The spear of the attacking trio, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were unable to get coal out of the fire for the 2019 UEFA Champions League winners – Liverpool were left without a goal in the second leg.

Opportunities right from the start

Liverpool gave the rhythm from the start. But Salah, who failed to face Thibaut Courtois alone (2), and James Milner, who forced the Real Madrid goalkeeper to tackle excellently (12th), squandered the early goal 1-0. Karim Benzema, on the other hand, only hit Al-Qaim (22).

After that, the home team also sought salvation in the opposite half of the field. But everything Liverpool had to offer seemed a little wild. In the offensive, one acted full of enthusiasm for action, but often spoiled efforts due to imprecision or hasty operation.

Even in the second round without goals

The picture was similar in the second half. Klopp-Elf seemed to be trying hard, but he lacked the punches. The “royal” can focus on defense without having to allow too much. And when the situation was not under control at Real’s back team, the Spaniards could always count on the admirably safe Courtois.

The match ended without the ball once in the goal. Thanks to the 3-1 victory in the first leg, Zinedine Zidane’s team qualified to the next round. Real Madrid will face Chelsea in the semi-final on Tuesday Against Porto, qualified for the next round.