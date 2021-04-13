Champions League deal: Bayern fail despite win over PSG – late Chelsea bankruptcy is enough

Paris Saint-Germain – Bayern Munich 0-1 (first leg: 3-2, aggregate score: 3-3 – Paris Saint-Germain keep scoring more goals away from home)

The mission to defend the title failed: Bayern Munich were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals due to the away goals rule despite their 1-0 (1-0) victory in Brenzenpark over Paris Saint-Germain. The star squad from France had won the first-leg match in Munich a week earlier with 3: 3. Erik Maxime Chubu Moting (minute 40) scored the winning goal for the first division winner. As for the second goal, which would have been enough to advance without conceding, Bayern lacked the punch. Paris Saint-Germain will face coach Maurico Pochettino, the winner of the quarter-final match between Dortmund and Manchester City (first leg: 1: 2) in the semi-final. Bayern, who have also been eliminated from the DFB Cup, can now focus fully on the Bundesliga (five points behind the league leaders on RB Leipzig).

Even after the match, Munich wouldn't know how he could enter the first half with a 1-0 lead. Substitute Chubu Moting from Lewandowski scored the opening goal shortly before the end of the first half after Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas failed to avoid a low shot from Alaba (40). Until then, the only truly convincing scoring opportunity was for the severely exhausted Munich side, who had to play without the stars injured Leon Goretzka, Niklas Sully, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry, who had contracted the Coronavirus, among others. Unlike the first leg, when Bayern squandered many chances, Paris Saint-Germain was at the start of the first half after a difficult start: in the 34th and 39th minutes, Neymar put the ball into the post, in the 37th minute. Previously, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saved the world star. After a cross pass from Kylian Mbappe (27).

Since 1: 0 was not enough to take the lead due to the away goals rule, coach Hanse Flick’s side, who had asked his professionals before the match that “every thread in the body” should “want to win”, continued to run. – Certain motives are driving the game. Long-range shot by Alaba, who was six inches ahead of Joshua Kimmish in midfield, pushed inches past the right pole (47th). Then luck again with the winner of the triple the previous season: a cross from Angel di Maria from the right found its way through Neuer’s legs to the middle of the six-meter span, as Neymar skipped a centimeter (53rd).

Over time, Bayern Munich pushed forward and increased the stakes – almost rewarding themselves. However, Thomas Muller’s shot after Leroy Sane managed to block it (65). However, a lack of significant opportunities remained. This did not change the replacement of Jamal Musiala, who replaced Alphonso Davis. Paris Saint-Germain went into hiding from the counter-attack and also scored the alleged goal 1: 1 after a cross pass behind Bayern’s advanced defense (79). The referee’s team around main referee Daniele Orsato decided on the reason for offside. Additional opportunities on both sides remained untapped.

Chelsea FC, coached by German coach Thomas Tuchel, like Paris Saint-Germain, have reached the Champions League semi-finals despite the defeat. After a good defensive performance of more than 90 minutes, the English conceded a goal in Seville, where the first leg due to entry restrictions in Great Britain should have taken place in the fourth minute of stoppage time against FC Porto. Mehdi Tarmi scored a goal today. The apparent 2-0 first-leg win left little tensions in a less eventful match.

Tuchel-Elf, in whom German international Kai Havertz has run from the start and Antonio Rudiger has been called up as the central defender, has focused entirely on defending the top spot. Porto's offensive activities weren't enough to secure a ticket for the Final Four, and a late goal didn't change that. In the semi-finals, Paris Saint-Germain will now face the quarter-final winner between Liverpool and Real Madrid.