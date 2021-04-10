CGTN welcomes recognition of its programming rights in the United Kingdom

China Global Television Network (CGTN) welcomed the UK media regulator Ofcom’s recognition of programming rights in Europe. This paves the way for the station to return to broadcasting in the UK after it went out of business two months ago.

A CGTN spokesperson said on Saturday that CGTN welcomes the British regulators’ return to objectivity and impartiality. You are in contact with the broadcasting licensee to verify the relevant information.

As a professional international media organization, CGTN provides objective, fair and balanced reporting around the world and encourages exchanges between people from all countries and regions. The spokesperson added that CGTN always respects and adheres to the laws and regulations of the countries and regions in which we operate.

The British Communications Office (Ofcom) said on Friday it recognized that CGTN’s operations in Europe fall under French jurisdiction, allowing broadcasts to be broadcast under the European Convention on Transfrontier Television, to which the UK has signed appeal programs in the country.

On February 4, 2021, the British organization Ofcom CGTN initially withdrew its permission to broadcast the programs in Great Britain.