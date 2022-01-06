CES 2022: Asus zeigt mini PCs and WiFi 6E-Gaming-Router

With the PN64 and PN52 mini PCs, hardware maker Asus offers two compact computers that deliver both performance and aesthetics at the same time. The two minicomputers, located in the so-called 1-liter piece of computers, can be easily placed on any desk. Despite its small size of only 12.0 x 13.0 x 5.55 cm, the devices deliver high performance when using office, Internet and multimedia applications.

Equipped with AMD or Intel processor

Two new Asus mini PCs offer connectivity options for up to four Displays. In addition, a crystal clear sound of video chats between conversation partners is ensured. For this purpose, all microcomputers contain an integrated bidirectional noise suppression system powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”).

Mini PC PN64 Powered By One Intel Corporation 12th generation core processor (“Alder Lake”) with DDR5 main memory (RAM) and clock rate of 4800MHz. has five USB ports In addition to a freely configurable connection, eg external storage devices How hard drives can be docked. In order to “upgrade” the Mini with more memory, Asus ensures that the hard disk and memory modules are easily accessible. Simple exchange is possible without any problems.

credit: Asus

The second mini-computer, PN52, has been upgraded from the latest AMD Ryzen processor, powered by H-series (“high performance”) with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. It offers two M.2 2280 SSDs and one 2.5″ SATA hard drive. In addition, the user has two HDMI connections And seven USB ports are available. Including a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connector that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and a 120W power supply.



The world’s first quad-band WiFi 6E gaming router

In the computer games It depends on the fastest possible speeds. with the quartetWLAN Router ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000, Asus wants to meet these high demands. The world’s first quad-band WiFi 6E gaming router transmitting on the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands (WiFi 6E). WiFi 6E uses a wide frequency spectrum (with a bandwidth of 160MHz) in the 5GHz and 6GHz bands. Neighboring devices use fast WiFi at the same time without conflicting with each other and thus slowing each other down. To ensure maximum network throughput, the ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 is equipped with a Broadcom WiFi chipset and a matching next-generation processor. According to Asus, this enables lightning-fast data transfer and an enhanced gaming experience. According to the manufacturer, WLAN signal range and overall coverage are improved by up to 38% with the ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000.

credit: Asus

strong link

The Rapture GT-AXE16000 has a large number of connections. Including two 10Gb/s ports, one 2.5Gb/s WAN port and four 1Gb/s LAN ports. The quad-band capabilities of the Rapture GT-AXE16000 give users more choices when connecting to AiMesh . System. This allows multiple compatible ASUS routers to connect to one Network WiFi To create the whole house. For users who have WiFi 6E devices like Asus ROG Phone 5, one of the 5 GHz bands can be used as a direct connection (“connection”) to the router. While the other three bands available are free for more device connections. In addition, the 6GHz band of the Rapture GT-AXE16000 can also be used for extremely fast transfer to another 6E Wi-Fi Router use.