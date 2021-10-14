Cepheid Obtained CE Mark for Xpert Xpress CoV-2 / Flu / RSV plus Test

live news

New ‘extra’ version of the test improves detection of future SARS-CoV-2 variants with an additional third genetic target

Cepheid announced today that it bears the CE mark for Xpert Xpress CoV-2 / Flu / RSV Plus-Test I have received.

This is a rapid PCR test for molecular diagnosis from a single test

Patient sample for qualitative detection of those viruses causing COVID-19 or infection with influenza A, influenza B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). the new PlusThe test version provides a third genetic target for SARS-CoV-2 detection to meet the challenge of future virus mutations. Xpert Xpress CoV-2 / Flu / RSV Plus It is designed for use on one of the more than 35,000 Cepheid GeneXpert® systems installed worldwide and delivers results in approximately 36 minutes.

Several variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented worldwide during the pandemic. Viruses are constantly changing as a result of mutations and other new variants are expected to appear in the future. With an additional third genetic target, the PlusThe CoV-2/Flu/RSV test version of Cepheid provides broader coverage, which is intended to mitigate the potential effects of future genetic drift of the virus.

“During this season of respiratory illness, health care facilities can experience a variety of viral infections, with symptoms resembling symptoms

COVID-19 overlaps, as does influenza A, Influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. “The availability of a rapid and accurate test that can detect current and future variants of the viruses that cause COVID-19 and influenza is becoming increasingly important,” said Dr. David Piersing, chief medical and technical officer at Civid. A highly sensitive single multiplex test that detects and identifies all four viruses in a single sample provides meaningful results that enable better decision-making at the forefront of our healthcare systems. “

Der Xpert Xpress CoV-2 / Flu / RSV More testing Shipping is expected to begin this week to countries that accept CE marked products.

Under https://www.cepheid.com/de You will find more information, videos and publications.

About Cevid

Cepheid is a leading molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Sunnyvale/California (USA). Cepheid is committed to better healthcare by developing, manufacturing and distributing accurate, easy-to-use molecular testing systems and testing. The company provides solutions for facilities of all sizes to automate highly complex and time-consuming manual work steps. This enables complex molecular diagnostic tests to be performed on a wide range of organisms and genetic diseases. With its broad capabilities in the field of molecular biology, the company focuses on those applications where accurate, rapid and actionable test results are particularly important, for example B- in the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. For more information, see http://www.cepheid.com/de.

