Cepheid has obtained CE marking for Xpert Xpress CoV-2 / Flu / RSV plus

New ‘Plus’ version of the test adds a third genetic target to improve detection of future SARS-CoV-2 variants

– Cepheid announced today that it bears the CE mark for Xpert Xpress CoV-2 / Flu / RSV plus Obtained a rapid molecular diagnostic test for the qualitative detection of viruses causing COVID-19, influenza A, influenza B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection from a single patient sample. the new Extra copy The test offers a third genetic target for SARS-CoV-2 detection in order to meet the challenge of future virus mutations. Xpert Xpress CoV-2 / Flu / RSV Plus It is designed for use on one of over 35,000 Cepheid GeneXpert® systems worldwide and results are available in approximately 36 minutes.

Many types of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented worldwide during the pandemic. Viruses are constantly changing through mutations, and new types of viruses can be expected to emerge over time. Add a third genetic target to Extra copy Cepheid’s CoV-2/Flu/RSV assay provides broader coverage to mitigate the potential impact of future viral genetic drift.

“During this time of year, health care providers can encounter a range of viral infections whose symptoms overlap with COVID-19, including influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Rapid and accurate testing to detect current and future variants of COVID-19 and viruses Influenza is getting more and more important,” explained Dr. David Piersing, MD, PhD, chief of medicine and technology at Cepheid. “By being able to take a single sample and run a single highly sensitive, multiplexed test that detects and identifies all four viruses, actionable results can be provided to help us make better decisions at the forefront of our healthcare systems.”

Delivery of Xpert Xpress CoV-2 / Flu / RSV Plus To countries accepting CE marked products is expected to start this month.

Information about Sevid

Cepheid, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a leading provider of molecular diagnostics. Cepheid is dedicated to improving healthcare by developing, manufacturing and marketing accurate, easy-to-use molecular testing systems and tests. By automating highly complex and time-consuming manual procedures, the company’s solutions provide facilities of all sizes a better way to perform cutting-edge molecular diagnostic testing for organisms and genetic diseases. Because of its expertise in molecular biology, the company focuses on applications that urgently require accurate, rapid and actionable test results, such as: B-Treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. For more information, see http://www.cepheid.com.

