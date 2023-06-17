during a timer lack of calcium Usually leaving no permanent damage, prolonged deficiency can lead to calcification of teeth and bones. This can lead to deformity, instability and fractures of the bones. However, most causes of calcium deficiency are easily preventable. It is very important to take a look at your diet.

Reasons: unbalanced diet

Calcium is an essential mineral found almost exclusively in bones and teeth. Because the human body cannot produce calcium itself, it must be ingested through food. The German Dietetic Association (DGE) recommends an intake of 1,000 milligrams of calcium per day for adults. If nutrients are not absorbed in sufficient amounts, calcium deficiency can occur. Therefore, the causes of deficiency often lie in an incorrect or one-sided diet. However, not only inadequate intake of calcium-containing foods can lead to calcium deficiency – excessive coffee or alcohol consumption or disturbances in calcium utilization can also be the cause. In addition, there are certain stages of life in which the need for calcium increases, for example in Pregnancy or while breastfeeding.

Calcium deficiency due to diseases

Certain diseases can also be among the causes of calcium deficiency. These include, for example, pancreatitis, chronic kidney disease or parathyroid disease. Calcium absorption can also be disrupted by intolerance to milk, milk sugar, and gluten intolerance. In the case of eating disorders, calcium deficiency can result either from inadequate nutrient intake or from the fact that absorbed calcium is excreted back through subsequent vomiting.

Calcium and Vitamin D

Vitamin D also plays an important role in the utilization of calcium. Because it not only enhances the absorption of the mineral from food, but also prevents large amounts of calcium from being released back through the kidneys. Therefore, an existing vitamin D deficiency could be one of the causes of calcium deficiency.