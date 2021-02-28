Cattle science exam postponed in India after controversy – Südtirol News

India has postponed some kind of educational testing about cows, which are worshiped as sacred there, indefinitely after controversy over strange claims about animals in educational materials. This was stated by a spokesman for the authority that called the contest and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was appointed to protect the cows on Wednesday.

According to local media, the educational material for cows said that the slaughter of cows caused earthquakes – and that the milk of Indian cows contained traces of gold. A spokesperson for the agency said the education contest was the idea of ​​his former boss. In the meantime, however, the Supreme Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Products stepped in. According to the ministry, the authority should not have any mandate to organize such examination, “The Hindu” newspaper reported. Future programs of the authority should have a “scientific basis” according to the information.

The test must be taken online for an hour on Thursday. Foreigners must also be able to participate. There should be an attractive amount of money for successful test takers. In January, a letter from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Farming about educational materials also stated: “This will make all Indians curious about cows and inform them of the untapped potential and commercial opportunities (…).”

In India, cows are sacred to the Hindu majority. According to traditional Indian Ayurvedic medicine, cow’s milk, cow urine, and cow dung are considered a remedy. However, many farmers abandon elderly female cows when they stop giving milk and keeping it is no longer financially viable. Then many animals die in traffic. The current Indian government has increasingly politicized cows, investing a lot of money for their protection, cattle science and in some cases banning the killing of these animals.