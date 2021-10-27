World

Catania flooded, fearing a possible Medican

October 27, 2021
Esmond Barker

    At least one man was killed in severe storms in Sicily.

    The east of the island was particularly affected by the floods.

    For hours there was torrential rain over Catania.

    The easing of the situation is only in sight at the weekend.

In Catania, a city of more than 300,000 in eastern Sicily, the dramatic scenes lasted for hours. Severe storms caused severe flooding and devastating destruction in the area.

In the historic city of Catania, floods have been making their way through streets and alleys since Tuesday afternoon. Buildings such as the town hall, hospital and university have already been extensively submerged. At least one man has died so far in the storm, Rai News reported. So the man was surprised by the floods when he got out of his car and drowned in the blocks of water.

