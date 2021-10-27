Catania flooded, fearing a possible Medican

1/5 At least one man was killed in severe storms in Sicily.

2/5 The east of the island was particularly affected by the floods.



4/5 For hours there was torrential rain over Catania.

5/5 The easing of the situation is only in sight at the weekend.

In Catania, a city of more than 300,000 in eastern Sicily, the dramatic scenes lasted for hours. Severe storms caused severe flooding and devastating destruction in the area.

In the historic city of Catania, floods have been making their way through streets and alleys since Tuesday afternoon. Buildings such as the town hall, hospital and university have already been extensively submerged. At least one man has died so far in the storm, Rai News reported. So the man was surprised by the floods when he got out of his car and drowned in the blocks of water.

Will you even come to Medican?

Radar recordings show how large rain cells were emptied over Catania and the surrounding area for hours on Tuesday afternoon. In places up to 260 liters of rain were measured per square metre. And the predictions still do not bode well: there is still a risk of more rain, sometimes heavy, across Sicily into the weekend.