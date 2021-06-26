Castlevania Boy Advance group looks most likely

picture : Konami / Kotaku

Last week, there were two entries for one. have found Castlevania Preset In separate databases to classify games as الألعاب Australia and the South Korea. This is of course very frustrating, and I must admit that I am also cautiously optimistic that it will actually become a thing at some point.

Although Konami has not confirmed these details yet – we contacted them and they did not understand the gossip –Castlevania Preset It appears to have been handled by M2, a studio that has worked with Konami on a similar project in the past Castlevania and the against Anniversary packs and is renowned for its commitment to precision in classic simulation sets. The Australian classification page indicates that Castlevania Preset It will be cross-platform, while South Korea (provided by regional publisher H2 Interactive) only mentions the PC version.

Castlevania Game Boy Advance debut with KCEK development since 2001 منذ mondcres. The popular franchise soon spawned two portable versions, 2002 Eccentric harmony harmony and 2003 Sad songIt is the last of the best games in the Metroidvania franchise. The trio was eventually re-released separately on Wii U in 2014, but they’re still part of the few Castlevania Games that Konami hasn’t converted or re-engineered for modern platforms.

Not only will the new accessible collection be a big deal for fans of these excellent Game Boy Advance games, but it could also lead to a similar re-release for the Nintendo DS. Castlevania triple. Imagine if you could play dawn of sadnessand the ruin picture, and the church medal On console released over the past decade. Castlevania It may have seen its ups and downs on home consoles, but the outings of the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS have largely preserved the legacy of this popular franchise.

Konami, take a break from pumping up the soul-destroying pachinko machines to save us more Dracula kills, even if it’s just a return to those old handheld adventures.