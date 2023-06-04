Caro and Andreas Robbins are living the American Dream: “If only it were true”

Mallorca-Caro (44) and Andreas Robbins (56) Floating in America’s Seventh Heaven. The famous immigrant couple fulfilled a big dream: a trip to the land of unlimited opportunities.
A few days ago we flew to the USA. “First time across the pond! I’m dying of excitement!” Caro wrote excitedly on Instagram.
The first stop is Los Angeles. Stepping onto American soil for the first time, the bodybuilding couple couldn’t stop raving. In the famous city of Beverly Hills, Caro and Andreas happily pose in front of a bright yellow Rolls-Royce. “The American Dream. If this is true,” the 44-year-old wrote on Instagram.
But Robbins don’t just have vacations on their schedule. Andreas in particular wants to see Gold’s Gym Studio in Venice Beach for professional reasons.
The couple is planning an outdoor gym on the beach in Palma – based on the American model. Reveal the muscular man for “picture“.
However, there are no concrete plans yet. high “Mallorca newspaper“Caro and Andreas had already received approval for this idea from many quarters. Only the coastal authorities would cause problems.
In addition, the shooting of “Goodbye Germany” is on the agenda again. In Los Angeles, the Robbins met not only former neighbors, but also immigrants Alessandro and Stephanie Bonaventura, also known from the VOX show.
Bonaventuras has already given an advance glimpse of the meeting on Instagram.
It is not yet known when exactly the episode will be broadcast.
