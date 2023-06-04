Caro and Andreas Robbins are living the American Dream: “If only it were true”

Mallorca-Caro (44) and Andreas Robbins (56) Floating in America’s Seventh Heaven. The famous immigrant couple fulfilled a big dream: a trip to the land of unlimited opportunities.

Caro (44) and Andreas Rubens (56) are fascinated by the land of endless opportunities. © Photo Montage: Screenshot / Instagram / caroline_andreas_robens



A few days ago we flew to the USA. “First time across the pond! I’m dying of excitement!” Caro wrote excitedly on Instagram.

The first stop is Los Angeles. Stepping onto American soil for the first time, the bodybuilding couple couldn’t stop raving. In the famous city of Beverly Hills, Caro and Andreas happily pose in front of a bright yellow Rolls-Royce. “The American Dream. If this is true,” the 44-year-old wrote on Instagram.

But Robbins don’t just have vacations on their schedule. Andreas in particular wants to see Gold’s Gym Studio in Venice Beach for professional reasons.

The couple is planning an outdoor gym on the beach in Palma – based on the American model. Reveal the muscular man for “picture“.