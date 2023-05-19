science

Carnivores: Why does a tropical plant become carnivorous?

May 19, 2023
Faye Stephens

If necessary, it becomes carnivorous: hooked leaf or trifoliate (Triphyophyllum peltatum) It occurs exclusively in some West African rainforests and forms a liana that can reach 70 meters in length. But optionally, tropical plants can enter the carnivorous stage. The plant then develops trapping leaves with droplets of secretion that trap insects and then digest them with special enzymes. The transformation of the hooked leaf into a carnivorous species is so far unique in the plant world, but the motivation behind it has not yet been explored.

