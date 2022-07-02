Carlos Sainz learned lessons from Canada

(Motorsport-Total.com) – According to Ferrari team principal Mattia Pinotto, they were able to benefit from the events in Canada two weeks ago when Carlos Sainz drove to the first pole position of his career when the Spaniard made a mistake in wet conditions. A decisive Q3 lap was made and could have gambled away pole.

© Motorsport Pictures Carlos Sainz left Cobb’s Corner in qualifying Zoom in

“The conditions were very similar and I think he learned his lessons from qualifying in Canada. He’s a good learner and shows that he’s continuing to improve,” Pinotto said.

“It’s well-deserved and I think he’s getting more and more comfortable in the car. It was the same in Canada, although qualifying wasn’t that great. However, today, he was calm and patient in these difficult conditions. The timing was perfect.”

“Canada was very important for him, both the race and the qualification. He reflected on what he did wrong in qualifying and why he couldn’t get the goal even when there were chances. He was calm this time and didn’t overreact,” he explains. Ferrari team boss.

However, given Max Verstappen’s pace in the dry in his third free practice session and Friday’s race simulation, Sainz will find it hard to keep up with the Dutchman. Pinotto favors the race, but he is aware of this fact.

“In the dry, Max was very quick and we were a bit behind. So the race may have been a very different picture in qualifying, but to be first and third at Silverstone in such difficult conditions is a great result. It shows the combination. The driver, the team and the car are competitive.”