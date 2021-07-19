entertainment

Carlos Ghosn: Escape assistants sentenced to prison

July 19, 2021
DrThe two Americans who helped former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan have been jailed in Tokyo. 60-year-old Michael Taylor, a former member of the US Army’s Special Forces, has been sentenced to two years in prison. His 28-year-old son Peter was imprisoned for a year and eight months.

The head of the court said the defendants helped Ghosn, who is accused of serious crimes, to flee abroad. Even after a year and a half, there is no chance that the case will be brought against Ghosn.

The Americans pleaded guilty in court in June and apologized for the act. The prosecution demanded two years and ten months in prison for the father and two years and six months for the son. She saw serious guilt on the part of the defendants for insulting and humiliating the Japanese judicial system.

According to the prosecution, the escape workers received $1.3 billion for the escape and another $500,000 in legal fees. The United States arrested Taylor’s family in May 2020 and handed them over to Japan in March of this year for trial. A third person said to be involved in the escape has not yet been arrested.

The indictment described the director’s escape in detail. Ghosn, who was released on bail in Tokyo and was not allowed to leave the country, then met the two Americans at a Tokyo hotel on December 29, 2019. He then helped Taylor escape through Kansai International Airport near Osaka.

