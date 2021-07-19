Carlos Ghosn: Escape assistants sentenced to prison

DrThe two Americans who helped former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan have been jailed in Tokyo. 60-year-old Michael Taylor, a former member of the US Army’s Special Forces, has been sentenced to two years in prison. His 28-year-old son Peter was imprisoned for a year and eight months.

Patrick Welter Reporter for business and politics in Japan, based in Tokyo.

The head of the court said the defendants helped Ghosn, who is accused of serious crimes, to flee abroad. Even after a year and a half, there is no chance that the case will be brought against Ghosn.

The Americans pleaded guilty in court in June and apologized for the act. The prosecution demanded two years and ten months in prison for the father and two years and six months for the son. She saw serious guilt on the part of the defendants for insulting and humiliating the Japanese judicial system.

According to the prosecution, the escape workers received $1.3 billion for the escape and another $500,000 in legal fees. The United States arrested Taylor’s family in May 2020 and handed them over to Japan in March of this year for trial. A third person said to be involved in the escape has not yet been arrested.

The indictment described the director’s escape in detail. Ghosn, who was released on bail in Tokyo and was not allowed to leave the country, then met the two Americans at a Tokyo hotel on December 29, 2019. He then helped Taylor escape through Kansai International Airport near Osaka.

Ghosn was smuggled through security checkpoints there in a box usually used for music equipment and brought to Turkey on a private jet. There he switched to a plane bound for Lebanon. In addition to French and Brazilian nationalities, the former car manager is also a Lebanese national, and he does not have an extradition agreement with Japan.

Ghosn has been accused in Japan of not disclosing income equivalent to about $85 million in Nissan’s financial reports. The car manager is said to have enriched at the expense of Nissan. Ghosn had saved Nissan from ruin two decades earlier on behalf of Renault and is considered the architect of the alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, which he drove. He denies guilt and talks about a conspiracy by Nissan with the approval of representatives of the Japanese government, because Japan wanted to prevent the merger of Nissan and Renault.

In Tokyo, American Greg Kelly is on trial for helping Ghosn cover up his income. Kelly served on the Nissan board of directors and denies any guilt. Nissan has also been charged for accepting the claim that Ghosn’s income was not fully disclosed.