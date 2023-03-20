Carlos Alcaraz is ranked No. 1 in the world again

In the final of the $10.1 million tournament in the California desert, former world number one Daniil Medvedev of Russia, Alkaraz, did not give any chance and won 6: 3 and 6: 2 in just 72 minutes. In both sets, Alcaraz, who won the 250 title in Buenos Aires on his Tour return in February and then reached the final in Rio de Janeiro, gave his opponent his first chance to serve and made it 3.0 straight 4:0 and was unstoppable after that.

It is the eighth tournament win overall for the youngest player in the world ranked No. 1, and third in a Masters 1000 event following his victories in Madrid and Miami last year. The tournament kicks off in D.C., South Florida, on Wednesday. Alcaraz, who is again ranked No. 1 for the first time since winning the US Open in 2022, will soon be challenged again.

Novak Djokovic, who rose again to the top of the ATP rankings in January after winning the Australian Open, missed the tournament in Indian Wells because he was not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Until May 11, the rule in force in the United States that foreigners need proof of vaccination if they arrive by plane is still in effect.

Djokovic tried in vain to get an exemption. That is why he will not be able to participate in Miami either.