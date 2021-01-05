Cardi B jokingly tells Vince McMahon to “count your ***** days” after getting his name on Raw

Cardi B asked WWE President Vince McMahon to “count his ***** days” after she was named on Raw.

The 28-year-old star – who used to be a huge fan of wrestling – was baffled after fans started tagging her in posts during the Monday Night Show, before realizing that Tory Wilson had referred to her during a backstage skit.

The rapper was mentioned in a joke pulled by wrestler Angel Garza, who was told Cardi, Kylie Jenner, and Ariana Grande were all hanging out in a room down the hall.

“That’s not how my appearances in WWE were supposed to be!” Cardi B told WWE President Vince McMahon to “count his ***** days” after she was named on Raw

Infatuated, Angel heads into the room – but is instead met by WWE Superstar Boogeyman.

After a follower sent in the clip in question, Cardi joked, “WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF …. That wasn’t what was supposed to be his WWE debut! Vince McMahon counted your days ***** !!!! (sic)”

The WAP maker was confused by the sudden interest on social media, and asked her fans why she was labeled as “into WWE things”.

After she admitted that she was a huge fan of WWE but was no longer chime, she asked people to stop tweets.

WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF …. ¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿This isn’t how my wwe debut was supposed to be! Vince McMahon Count your damned days !!!! https://t.co/P4LQvOWnsx iamcardib (iamcardib) January 5, 2021

She added, “ Well, I haven’t seen it in years. I’ve been confused about all of the wwe tweets I’ve been receiving. Before that last thing she was all about the sexy wrestler name Carmela. (Sic) ”

Her followers couldn’t resist the opportunity to ask her about her early fan base, and one user asked if she was a fan of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson during the WWE Gala.

However, she replied: ‘Naaaaa I was still young when he was outside, I started watching when Boca T, Eddie Guerrero, Triple H, Batista, John Cena, Edge, Melina, Trish Stratus, [Lita] ETC was on! (Sic) ”

“I’m out of hype!” When Stratus herself simply said “Cardi knows” in response, Budak Yellow’s singer looked stunned

Flooded: ‘OMMMMMMMGGGGGG !!!!! B **** I shut up !!!! I’m out of hype !!! (Sic) ”

Cardi – who admitted she loves Mandalorian star Sasha Banks “a lot” – was flustered when retired wrestler Melina responded to a post indicating her unforgettable leg entrance.

She said: Wow, what a great night! I remember your first appearance with the two men you used to be with! Just awesome! (Sic) ”