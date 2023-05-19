Carbon dioxide storage: a reservoir of greenhouse gases

podcast by



How can we ensure that less carbon dioxide enters the atmosphere? This is one of the crucial questions for the coming years. Because given the effects of the climate crisis, one thing is clear: We don’t just have to emit much less carbon dioxide. The CO₂ that we will continue to produce must also be put somewhere.

CO₂ repository

Some technologies are already focused on storing greenhouse gases underground. There are procedures Filtration of gases emitted from the air Then stored in the ground. Others start at the source and capture the CO2 directly where it is produced. They collect the gas, so to speak, in the industrial chimney and direct it to an underground bunker. This technology is called Carbon Capture and Storage, or CCS for short.

This has already been discussed in Germany. However, this technology was actually banned by the CCS Act passed in 2012 by the then black-and-yellow federal government. The background was concerns about potential leaks, artificial earthquakes, and risks to groundwater. However, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) still considers that CCS is necessary in order to be able to comply with the 1.5°C limit.