Canadians win World Cup gold for the 27th time

With this, the Canadians were able to take revenge in the new edition of the 2019 World Cup Final – at that time the Finns had won 3-1. With the 27th World Cup title, the North Americans caught up with Russia, which was previously the only world record champion.

Nick Ball scored the winning goal in the 67th minute. The preparations were carried out by Conor Brown, who also worked with the Ottawa Senators, the co-king in this World Cup. Brown was also instrumental in helping the Canadians equalize twice in regular time. Before 1: 1 (25) he failed the position, whereupon Maxime Comtois succeeded. In the match by Adam Henrique with a score of 2-2 (53rd place), which like Comtoa was successful in the majority, he also had the baton in the match. Thus, Brown finished the World Cup with 14 assists and a total of 16 points, becoming No. 1 in this tournament.

Mikael Ruhuma was in charge of the Finns 1-0 in the ninth minute, one second after a penalty kick against Canada. The portal, however, had a flaw. Nick Paul was rightly sitting outside because of a high stick, but Finn Marco Antilla pretended to be hit in the face, which wasn’t the case. In this regard, Antilla could have also belonged in the box.

The goal was scored 2:1 (46) by defender Petteri Lindbaum, who has been in Switzerland for the past three seasons – two years with Lausanne and most recently with Bale. The 27-year-old, who will play for Jokerit Helsinki in the future, was successful in this tournament for the first time.

The fact that the Canadians won the title in Riga is an incredible story. They started the tournament with three defeats and also lost their last group match against Finland (2:3 nP). As a result, they relied on the match between Germany and hosts Latvia (2-1) after 60 minutes. They also liked the fact that Kazakhstan lost to Norway (1:3) on Monday. The Kazakhs finished the group stage like Canada with ten points, but lost in the direct duel (2:4).

In the knockout stage, North America beat Russia (2:1 nV), the United States (4:2) and now Finland. Canada triumphed despite the fact that several NHL stars skipped the trip to Latvia. One of them joined the team later: Andrew Mangiapane. The Calgary Flames forward was absent from the first three games and is a symbol of Canadians’ resurrection. He contributed seven goals and four assists to the title and was named Player of the Tournament.

Canada and Finland met for the fifth time in the Ice Hockey World Cup final, the fourth time North America had won. However, the Finns do not have to blame themselves too much. They did well in the final too. They did not lose a single match after 60 minutes in the Latvian capital – they were defeated by Kazakhstan on penalties.

cable:

Finland – Canada 2:3 (1:0, 0:1, 1:1, 0:1) nV

Riga, arena. – SR Frano / Romasko (CZE / RUS), Lasarew / Schalagin (Russia). – Goals: 9. Ruhuma (Kaske) 1-0. 25. Comtois (Brown, Walker / Exclusion Ohtamää) 1: 1. 46. Lindbohm (Nousiainen, Ruohomaa) 2: 1.53. Henrique (Comtois, Brown / Exclusion Ruohomaa) 2: 2. 67. Paul (Brown) 2: 3. – Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes against Finland, 5 times 2 plus 2 times and 10 minutes (Danforth, Walker) against Canada.

Finland: Olkinuora; Koivisto, Sund; Kaski, Matta; Buka, Utama; Nousiainen, Lindbohm; antila, purninen, menalanin; Ojamäki, Lundell, Swedish; Bakarinen, Kontiola, Enala; Salinen, Roohoma, Turonin.

Kannada: comber; Walker, Ferraro; Stecher, Power. Bernard Docker, Bowden; Schneider. Brown, Henrique, Mangyapan; Darsa, Vilardi, Comtoa; Perry, Danforth, Paul; Foday, Anderson; Dolan, Hagel; perfetti.

Notes: Later picks: Comtowa 23, 25 brown. Henrique 37 goal was rejected for offside after successfully challenging the coaches.