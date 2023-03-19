Canadian teacher fights for recognition in Thuringia

In Rotberg, in the Anstrut-Heinich district, students collect signatures for their teacher Daniel Brady. Born in Canada, she has been fighting for her Canadian teaching degree in Thuringia since 2015.

In Rotberg in the Anstrut-Heinich district, students have collected more than 100 signatures for their teacher, Daniel Brady. Born in Canada, he has been fighting since 2015 to be recognized not only as a chemist but also as an English teacher in Thuringia. At the moment, the 36-year-old is considered a side entry and a subject teacher, so he is not allowed to be a civil servant.





Brady completed a chemistry and social science teaching degree in Western Canada in 2010. However, he practiced only in Germany. He first came to Germany to play ice hockey for a year. But things turned out differently: he met the love of his life and started a family. He feels at home in Rodberg. “This is my second home and it is slowly becoming my real home. I feel really integrated. Students, colleagues, parents and the village made it easy for me”.

Only English teacher in the school

Although he finds happiness in his personal life, the Canadian, a foreigner, must fight to be recognized as a teacher, earning him a full salary and civil servant status. He currently teaches chemistry at the Thuringian Community School in Rodberg – the degree is recognized by Thuringia – and works as an English and class teacher. At the moment, a native speaker is the only English teacher after a colleague retired in February. See also World Cup quarterfinals at a glance - Sweden and Canada, Switzerland in the evening against the United States - Sport

But his “e-certificate is not recognized in Thuringia,” says Brady. Neither did his second major social studies. Because Canada’s political system is different, the ministry says. “The difference isn’t that big,” Brady thinks.





The problem is described in the MDR broadcast

Brady told his story on January 16, 2023 on the MDR television program Fakt ist! including Education Minister Helmut Hölder. The leftist politician promised to find a solution. “I’ll do my best because I think it’s a mistake to treat colleagues who bring with them more knowledge and experience as lateral entrants.”

Lots of emails – but no solution

Brady says he had extensive email correspondence with the ministry after the show. They re-examined the case and stuck to it: He was only a subject teacher; His English was unrecognized and his social studies were lacking. He was allowed to continue as a chemistry teacher, but not as a two-subject teacher.

The Ministry requires proof of practicality from Canada

The Thuringian ministry is now seeking certification from Canada for Daniel Brady’s practical teaching activities. But, he went directly to Germany after completing his studies, so he completed his internship in Germany. “I studied teaching in Canada and cleared all the state exams. I worked in Germany for five years and completed all my assignments here with good results to the satisfaction of my superiors,” says Brady. Canada will only certify training hours in Canada.





Settlement with the Thuringian Ministry only

However, an individual solution can be found in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. As spokeswoman Lisa Bönsel said, when asked by the MDR, the ministry now wants to review the case again. See also Trump supporters rally against the election result as Proud Boyz and Antifa face off | Donald Trump

Mr Brady is a dedicated and valued teacher and of course we are passionate about every person in the organisation. He has also been in school service in Thuringia for a long time. So we want to talk to him again. Lisa Bönsel | A spokesperson for the Thuringian Ministry of Education

There is no problem with the latter qualification

Daniel Brady said he would have no problem completing post-qualification studies, for example in the field of didactics, or to fulfill other requirements. The search for a solution should not take too long.





“In other states, the law is a little different,” Brady noted. They will also validate his digital certificate. Hessen, for example, is 15 kilometers from where Brady lives. An alternative he was reluctant to consider.

120 signatures collected by his students in a week and a half should be handed over to the school administration. Because children want their favorite teacher to stay and be recognized as an English teacher and not be paid like a side entrant.

More about the shortage of teachers in Turinghi

This topic in the project:MDR Thuringia | MTR Thuringia Journal | March 19, 2023 | 7:00 p.m

