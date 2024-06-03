Canadian Grand Prix on live tape and TV: Weather chaos is coming / Formula 1

Formula 1 visits Montreal: Rapid weather changes are known during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend. Even interruptions in the World Cup in Canada, as happened in 2011 and 2015.

This joke supposedly came from Scotland, but it could have easily been invented in Montreal: “You don’t like our weather?” The Scot asks the tourist. “Then wait an hour and you’ll have another one.”

Experience has shown that Montreal can offer Formula 1 the entire meteorological palette, as experienced in the Canadian city since 1982: postcard-worthy blue skies and 35 degrees or unwavering gray gray with 10-degree torrential rain.

In 2011 we followed Formula 1’s longest race – a World Cup race was neutralized by a flooded track, lasting over four hours! Safety car driver Bernd Maylander had to run on the track six times.

Unforgettable how Jenson Button snatched victory from Sebastian Vettel in the end. Or how a soaking wet Rihanna shivered in front of the media tent, alone, after her bodyguards had long since been swept away somewhere toward Toronto.

In 2015, the free training was halted due to heavy rains. There’s a lot in the way now: the way things are today, it’s going to rain during the two days of practice, it’s going to be dry during the race, and then it’s going to rain again on Monday.

But be careful: all of this could change over the next few days.

The best way to find out how this all unfolds is through our popular live ticker, through which we keep you up to date with all the important developments from Montreal in qualifying and the Grand Prix.

As always, you’ll also find a range of what our colleagues from ServusTV, ORF, RTL Sky and SRF have to offer here.

Canadian Grand Prix on TV

Friday, June 7

06.00 Sky Sports F1 – Monaco Grand Prix 2024

11.00 Sky Sports F1 – GP Canada 2019

13.00 Sky Sports F1 – Canadian Grand Prix 2022

3pm Sky Sports F1 – Canadian Grand Prix 2023

6.15pm Sky Sport F1 – Warm-up – Special Motorsport

6.30pm Sky Sport F1 – Driver press conference

7.15pm Sky Sport F1 – Reporting begins for the first practice session

7.25pm ​​ServusTV – Reporting on the first training session begins

7.30pm first training

9pm Sky Sport F1 – Top 10 on board: GP Emilia Romagna 2024

21.15 Sky Sport F1 – Top 10 on board: GP Monaco 2024

9.30pm Sky Sports F1 – Team bosses press conference

10.40pm ServusTV – Beginning of the report on the second training session

22.45 Sky Sport F1 – Reporting begins for second practice

11pm second training

Saturday 8 June

07.00 Sky Sports F1 – Repeat of first training

08.30 Sky Sports F1 – Second practice repeat

10.00 Sky Sport F1 – Monaco Grand Prix 2024

12.00 Sky Sport F1 – First practice repeat

13.30 Sky Sports F1 – Second practice repeat

6pm Sky Sport F1 – Top 10 on board: GP Monaco 2024

6.15pm Sky Sport F1 – Start of coverage of the third practice session

6.30pm third training

21.15 Sky Sport F1 – Top 10 on board: GP Monaco 2024

9.30pm Sky Sport F1 – Qualifying coverage begins

9.50pm ServusTV – Eligible coverage begins

9.55pm SRF Information – Qualifiers reporting begins

10 p.m. Qualifiers

11pm ServusTV – Qualified Analysis

23.30 Sky Sports F1 – Qualifying press conference

Sunday, June 9

05.00 Sky Sports F1 – Qualifiers replay

06.45 Sky Sport F1 – Top 10 on board: GP Monaco 2024

11.00 Sky Sports F1 – Qualifying

11.15 Sky Sports F1 – 1992 Canadian Grand Prix

12.00 Sky Sports F1 – Third practice repeat

13.30 Sky Sport F1 – First practice repeat

3pm Sky Sports F1 – Monaco Grand Prix 2024

5pm Sky Sports F1 – Qualifying Replay

6.30pm ServusTV – Race countdown

6.30pm Sky Sport F1 – Preliminary race reports

7.20pm SRF Information – Initial race reports

7.55pm Sky Sport F1 – GP Canada coverage begins

8pm ServusTV – GP Canada coverage begins

8pm Canadian Grand Prix

9.40pm ServusTV – Analysis and interviews

9.45pm Sky Sport F1 – Analysis and interviews

10.30pm Sky Sport F1 – Driver press conference

23.00 Sky Sport F1 – Ted’s Notebook

23.30 Sky Sport F1 – GP Canada repeat

23.45 ORF 1 – Motorhome, with Canadian Grand Prix