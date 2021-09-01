Canada’s Power for the People of the North – NÖN.at

The URW Waldviertel team for the upcoming season is taking more and more forms. Director Werner Hahn has now introduced two young Canadians who will take the place of Evangelios Faiopoulos and Maciej Boris.

Their names are: Samuel Taylor Parks and Dolton Don Sinoski, both born 1997. Sinoski is a country striker, and Taylor Parks is the middle barrier. “They are both disciplined and well-trained players,” explains Han. But they also bring a kind of complacency and apathy. Wonderful guys. Not surprisingly, they both graduated from college a year ago and jumped to Europe.

Daulton Sinoski was educated at the University of Saskatchewan and played in the French Premier League in Nice before the start of the season. Last year, Sam Taylor Parks transferred from Thomson Rivers University to Swedish top-flight club Sodertelj VPK.

And now they want to embark on new successes with the northerners. The two made their Pribram Cup debut, where Waldviertel celebrated victories against the host, Megava, who will also play in this year’s MEVZA League, and Prague. “It was really good for the first prep tournament,” Han summarizes. “It is important that we train now for the matches. The tournament will start in four weeks.”

As per the current situation, ghost games will be played again in front of the public after more than a year. “We’re really looking forward to finally getting full ranks again, great atmosphere…” Han confirmed. “It would also be exciting for the players. Even Chrissy (Han; note) and Pavel (Bartos; note) none of the current squad have seen home games in front of the full ranks.”

Northerners also seek personal contact with patrons. They meet on Sunday at Arbesbacher Beachplatz for the sponsors tournament. 80 participants announced themselves.

A week later, the team featured at Zwettler Stadthalle being on the show. And on September 25, the start of the new season of the Austrian League will be given in Wiese.